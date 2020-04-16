Black Forest home destroyed following overnight fire

A house in Black Forest has been destroyed following a fire. This is off of Holmes Road, just east of Black Forest Regional Park.

The homeowner called Thursday morning around midnight. No one was inside the home at the time.

11 News learned at the scene that the wind contributed greatly to the burning. The garage is the only structure left.

Firefighters are still on scene controlling the hot spots. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

We will continue to update this article once we learn more information.