Big clean-up underway after hay truck flips over on Cimarron just west of I-25

A truck hauling hundreds of bales of hay flipped over while merging onto Cimarron late Tuesday morning, leaving police with a massive clean-up job.

The driver had just gotten off the I-25 off-ramp when the truck tipped over. Police are still investigating what led up the rollover, but witnesses tell 11 News the driver did not appear to be going too fast.

The right and center lanes of westbound Cimarron just west of the interstate are blocked.

A police lieutenant tells 11 News trucks have been dispatched to the scene to help unload the hay. The process is expected to take several hours, and drivers should avoid westbound Cimarron if possible.

The driver was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.