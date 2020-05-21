Bear spotting in Pueblo; first time since 2018

A bear was spotted in Pueblo's southwest side early Thursday morning, for the first time since 2018.

Pueblo Police Department Captain Tom Rummel tweeted around 2:30 a.m. that an officer was on Orman Avenue when he saw a bear run in front of his car.

"The bear kept going & disappeared into the night. You never know what you’ll see on the night shift!" said Rummel.

Shortly after around 3 a.m. the bear turned up again. Officers used their cars to direct the bear towards an open field, so the bear didn't get hit by a car or have a bad encounter with a person.

Later around 6 a.m. the bear was spotted at Bessemer Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife eventually recovered the bear on the west side of Lake Minnequa.

CPW said the 1-year-old bear likely followed the Arkansas River down to Pueblo. He will be relocated south of Pueblo.

In 2018, CPW had two bear sitings in Pueblo. In 2019, there were 0. This is the first bear siting in 2020.

"This sneaky little guy is doing everything he can to be a city bear," tweeted Rummel.