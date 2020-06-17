Burned bear rescued from wildfire in Colorado taken to rehab facility

Wildlife officials in Colorado believe a bear will make a full recovery after it was burned in a wildfire.

The animal was rescued Tuesday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The animal's feet were badly burned from the East Canyon Fire near Durango.

“We always hate to see injured animals, but we’re pleased we were able to rescue this bear so we can nurse it back to health and return it to the wild,” said Matt Thorpe, area wildlife manager in Durango.

A firefighter spotted the injured bear as it walked across a meadow to a pond. Wildlife officers were contacted and when they approached the bear, it didn't move at all.

“You could tell it was really hurting,” Wildlife officer Steve McClung said.

The male yearling had burned paws, but the veterinary manager at Frisco Creek doesn't believe the animal was permanently injured. It is believed the bear will be ready for release following rehab in about eight weeks.

Click here to read the full story by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.