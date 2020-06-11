Bear attack leaves dog seriously hurt in Manitou Springs

A man and his dog are lucky to be alive after a bear attack in Manitou Springs late Wednesday night. This happened at the corner of Midland Ave and Shoshone.

Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., a bear with cubs approached a man walking his dog and attacked the dog.

The dog is seriously injured but is luckily alive. The man was not hurt.

Local authorities want to remind people to have wildlife-proof trash bins and make sure trash is not left out around properties to attract bears into residential areas.

For a wildlife-proof trashcan, you can pick up an application at the Planning Department and submit it to the Code Enforcement Officer.

