Bats get winter checkup at Cave of the Winds

Biologists with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are checking to make sure our bat population in Colorado Springs isn’t next on the chopping block.

White-nose syndrome (WNS) was first found in North America in 2006 on the east coast, and since then it has been spreading west and killing millions of bats in the process. Click here for more White-nose syndrome. Crews took 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson out as they tested bats on Friday.

There have been no confirmed cases of WNS here in Colorado, but each year it’s biologists like April Estep’s duty to make sure that is still the case. If they find bats with the fungus, the spread has to be documented.

“if we lost a lot of bats in North America we are going to lose the economic benefit of eating mosquitoes and other insects, they do some pollinating as well especially in our southern states,” Estep explained. “They are just a good pest control.”

Crews were able to swab eight bats from three different species for samples on Friday. Now they will wait for the results to come back, but crews are hopeful.

If there are any major updates on the testing for WNS at Cave of the Winds, we will update this story.