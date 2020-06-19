Bars are now allowed to open in Colorado with new precautions

Cheers! Bars across the Centennial State are allowed to open, as of Friday, as part of an amended public health order for COVID-19.

Click here for the guidance for bars issued on June 19.

Indoor bars may open at 25 percent of the posted occupancy code limit with a maximum of 50 patrons. Local outdoor bar service is permitted if local authorities allow it.

There are different restrictions with "extra-large venues," defined as venues larger than 7,200 square feet. Click here to use the social distancing calculator for indoor and outdoor events.