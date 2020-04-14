Barr Trail remains open, but Barr Camp closes after seeing triple the normal number of visitors this past weekend

While the Barr Trail in Colorado remains open, Barr Camp made the announcement it is closing temporarily on Tuesday.

The last time Barr Camp closed was in 2012 because of the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The closure includes all Barr Camp facilities: the bathrooms, deck, and picnic tables. It also includes access to the creek from Barr Camp property.

According to members of the Barr Camp Caretakers, about triple the number of trail users were seen this past weekend compared to the last few months.

"Barr Camp’s closure is to protect both hikers and caretakers." El Paso County Search and Rescue wrote on Facebook. "The caretakers are all well. We want to keep them, and you, safe! For any that don’t know, the Barr Camp caretakers help EPCSAR throughout the year on many, many rescues. We need to keep them healthy!"

The creek is still accessible about 100 yards up-trail on the right-hand side of the trail.