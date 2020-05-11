Baca County Judge given a 2nd chance is expected to get jail time for a 2nd DUI

A Baca County judge is expected to see jail time for a second DUI in less than two years.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced 62-year-old Debra Gunkel pleaded guilty last week in Prowers County to violating the terms of her probation in a 2018 DUI case by committing another DUI offense in Kansas on Aug. 17 of 2019.

Prior to her case in Kansas, Gunkel was arrested by the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 14, 2018. She was driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.137.

Gunkel is expected to plead guilty in Kansas for DUI sometime in June, in which jail time is mandatory.

Gunkel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Oct. 26, 2018. She received a deferred judgment: The conviction could have been erased if she successfully completed two years of probation.

“No one is above the law – not law enforcement, not elected officials, not prosecutors and not judges,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “All it takes to end drunk driving — wait for it — is for people to stop drinking and getting behind the wheel. This defendant, someone who has sat in judgment of numerous drunk drivers who appeared in her courtroom, was offered a second chance and a vehicle for rehabilitation. She chose to squander that opportunity. She will pay the consequences.”

According to her online bio, Gunkel was appointed in 2010.