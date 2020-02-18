Man found guilty of murdering a Colorado father of 4

A man was found guilty for murdering a Colorado father of four.

Victim Dan Hunt was reportedly shot and killed in El Paso County on July 31, 2019.

The verdict was unanimous among jurors on Tuesday for Daniel Gray. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced for second-degree murder and criminal attempt of first-degree assault on April 13.

The victim was a father of four including two-year-old twins. A family member of Dan Hunt reached out to 11 News a day after the shooting stating a GoFundMe account was set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate. The shooting was July 31, 2019.

Deputies were called out to the 3900 block of Shining Star Drive near Marksheffel and Bradley Road just before 4:30 that afternoon.

According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby, several people were inside the house at the time of the shooting. A woman reportedly called 911, according to dispatch tapes obtained by 11 News:

Dispatch: "Female party calling in a 911 just screaming and yelling.

Dispatch: "This is actually going to be a shooting."

All inside the home were reporting cooperating with the investigation, Kirby said.

Later that week, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they had arrested Daniel Gray on second-degree murder charges.

Neighbors told 11 News they were shocked to see so many lights and sirens in their quiet subdivision.

"It's unusual," longtime resident Larry Ligget told 11 News. "This is one of the quietest places I've ever lived."

Dan's estranged wife, Katie Hunt, found out about the shooting hours after it happened.

“I don’t think I’ve even processed it yet," Hunt explained. "I know death and grief are hard on everyone, kids especially. The twins are two and didn’t really know a whole lot about him because he hadn’t been around lately. But I have a 10 and an eight-year-old that have…they lost their grandmother last month, their other grandmother two years ago and their baby niece and they have just been through more death than any kids should.”