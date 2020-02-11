Colorado Springs man convicted of 1st-degree murder for death of Nicholas Laduke

A Colorado Springs man was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing 37-year-old Nicholas Laduke.

The jury reached the decision for Andrew Firkins on Tuesday, according to 11 News partner The Gazette and reporter Lance Benzel. The 4th Judicial District Attorney announced Firkins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Laduke was found in the 4600 block of Windwood Village Drive with a gunshot wound in March of 2019. The neighborhood is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road on the northeast part of the city.

"Firkins was in an open relationship with his girlfriend, but fatally shot Laduke, her new romantic partner, in a fit of jealousy after discovering them in bed together, prosecutors said. Jury rejected self-defense argument," Gazette reporter Lanze Benzel tweeted.