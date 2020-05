Authorities taped off an area in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night for a shooting investigation involving a deputy.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. along Chiricahua Drive just north of where Peterson Road and Galley Road. The area is east of Colorado Springs.

Details on injuries or if this was deadly were not immediately available.

11 News has a crew on scene and we have a request into the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for more information.