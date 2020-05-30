Deputy will not face charges for shooting in Cimarron Hills neighborhood

There will be no charges in a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Cimarron Hills on May 29.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a review of the shooting on Friday. The shooting happened on Chiricahua Drive just north of where Peterson Road and Galley Road. The area is east of Colorado Springs. According to the document provided by the DA’s Office, deputies were called to the neighborhood at about 9 p.m. on reports of a domestic violence incident. The person who called authorities said the suspect was intoxicated, destructive, and threatening to harm someone in his house. The reporting party added there were two guns in the home.

When deputies arrived in the area, the suspect fired multiple shots. The investigation revealed the suspect had hit his own truck. Following the shots fired, a deputy noticed the suspect moving toward her with a handgun in the suspect’s hand. The deputy reportedly exited her car and repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. The report adds the suspect ignored the commands and continued moving toward the deputy with a gun partially raised in his hand.

“He [the suspect] held his hands outstretched to his sides, waving the gun around, which at times pointed at the deputy,” the report reads. “[The deputy] began shooting at the suspect, who continued to ignore verbal commands. The gun was later found to have six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.”

The suspect was shot in the leg and has since recovered. The suspect was identified as Daniel Rene Nunez and he is facing charges including first-degree assault, threatening a peace officer with a weapon.