Investigation into a reported shooting ends up being an injury similar to a 'paper cut'

Authorities were called to a reported shooting in Widefield on Tuesday. Soon after a tweet by the sheriff's office, 11 News learned there was no actual shooting. The sheriff's office later clarified the victim reported being shot, but deputies could find no evidence a shooting happened. In fact, the actual injury was similar to a "paper cut," according to the sheriff's office.

In one tweet, the sheriff's office stated the incident happened in the 700 block of Widefield Drive. In a separate tweet the sheriff's office wrote they were in the 700 block of Widefield Boulevard investigating. The incident was actually close to Widefield High School near Widefield Drive.

"A caller thru our 911 line reported he was just shot & bleeding. He also reported the suspect was still in the home while he was able to escape. Deputies arrived on scene & found the caller w/ a minor abrasion similar to a paper cut. No evidence of a shooting," the sheriff's office added in a tweet. "2 parties on scene arrested for Felony warrants, unrelated to incident."

This article will not be updated given the nature of the incident. The victim is not expected to face any charges tied to false reporting.