BREAKING: SB I-25 closed south of Castle Rock

A crash closed southbound I-25 south of Castle Rock on Monday.

The crash was near the Larkspur exit and was reported at about 1:47 p.m.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries were not immediately available.

Click here for travel updates from CDOT. It isn't clear when the highway will reopen.

AS more information becomes available this article will be updated.

The crash comes just minutes after CDOT warned motorists of snow conditions. CDOT provided the following information:

DENVER METRO AND I-25 SOUTH GAP

What to expect this afternoon:

The worst of the snowstorm is expected to hit the metro area this afternoon. CDOT strongly encourages motorists to leave their workplaces earlier than usual, before this afternoon's rush hour, and avoid or limit driving during the brunt of the storm. The evening commute will be slick with delays expected. CDOT crews are out in force with approximately 100 plows in the metro area alone. Roads were pretreated in advance of the storm and crews are de-icing road surfaces to help with plowing. While CDOT is doing everything possible to clear the roads, driving conditions will be hazardous, particularly on bridges, ramps and overpasses. Also, the below freezing temperatures will make for icy road conditions regardless of treatment and plowing.

Avoid or limit driving through the I-25 South Gap project between Castle Rock and Monument this evening, when the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 5 pm and 6 pm. The speed limit along this stretch has been lowered to 50 miles per hour. While crews are treating and plowing the roads, driving conditions will be hazardous, particularly if motorists do not have the proper tires and drive too fast. The leading causes of crashes on the GAP during snow storms are driving too fast, following too closely and not having the right tires.

What motorists need to know through today and tomorrow morning:

-Leave early if you can, avoid driving during the brunt of the storm, expected to hit through rush hour today

-Don't go out unless you have appropriate tires for winter driving

-If you are out, DON'T SPEED and take your time, drive to the conditions

-Leave plenty of space between your car and the vehicle ahead

-Expect a long morning commute tomorrow as snow removal will continue

-Give yourself extra time to reach your destination in the morning

CDOT crews are out in force, focusing on the interstates and major roadways first

-Single-digit temps will make for icy road conditions!