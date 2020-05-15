BREAKING: Report of shots fired in Colorado Springs neighborhood, standoff underway

Police are asking residents living in one Colorado Springs neighborhood to shelter in place after shots were reportedly fired.

The call came in for a family disturbance at about 9:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Michael Place near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard. While police were responding, shots were fired inside the home.

Police believe there is only one person in the house.

A reverse emergency call went out to residents in the area to shelter in place, meaning stay away from windows and move to the interior of your home.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.