BREAKING: Authorities believe they found the remains of missing Colorado boy Gannon Stauch

On Friday, El Paso County Sheriff's Department said that human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch.

In a statement, they said that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Santa Rosa County's Sheriff's Office stating that they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.

An autopsy was preformed by the District One Medical Examiner and they concluded that the deceased male has tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch.

If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

This is a developing story.