BREAKING: Pueblo variance approved

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Friday that the variance request for Pueblo has been approved with some exceptions.

This includes a variance concerning places of worship, bars, breweries, wineries, indoor malls, graduations, indoor and outdoor recreation activities and events, public gatherings or events, libraries, gathering limits as applied to courts and city council or county commission meetings, and private membership organizations.

The state will enforce all indoor and outdoor activities to achieve 6 feet of social distancing and to operate at 50% of the posted occupancy code. They also strongly encourage the use of face coverings to be used.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is not approving the variance for allowing personal services of estheticians to resume at this time.

