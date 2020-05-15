BREAKING: Man dead after officer involved shooting in Pueblo

11 News is working to learn more about an officer involved shooting that happened early Friday around 2 a.m.

We are told an officer was alone investigating a stolen vehicle. When the officer approached the vehicle, he was reportedly dragged.

Pueblo police say East 4th St. is closed in both directions between Queens and Troy for the investigation.

Pueblo police say the officer fired his weapon and the male driver is dead. There was a female passenger in the car also. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

That officer is in the hospital with minor injuries.

We have a crew on the way there right now. This is an active scene right now.