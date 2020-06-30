BREAKING: Protesters block I-25 in Colorado Springs

Protesters blocked part of I-25 Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

All of I-25 northbound was blocked just after 8 p.m. near the Bijou exit. The protests were part of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

At one point, protesters were trying to also block the southbound lanes. The highway remained block at about 9 p.m.

Police said they closed part of the highway down south of the Bijou exit to protect protesters. It isn't clear what the next step is for authorities.

This article will be updated.

You can watch a raw feed of the protest below: