2nd person arrested in case where Colorado man is accused of stuffing mom's body in suitcase and putting it a dumpster

UPDATE 04/16/2020:

A second person was arrested in the disturbing case out of Colorado where a man is accused of murdering his own mother, stuffing her body in a suitcase and throwing the suitcase in a dumpster. Anthony and Melanie Cuevas. Photos courtesy Pueblo PD. On Thursday, Pueblo Police announced the arrest of 36-year-old, Melanie Cuevas. She was picked up by authorities Thursday morning in Monte Vista and is facing a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Police continue to ask anyone with information on this case to contact (719) 320-6022. The victim, whose remains were found in a trash bin in the area of Ivywood Lane and Vinewood Lane on Oct. 17, was identified by the Pueblo County coroner Oct. 21 as Maria Cuevas-Garcia. Authorities did not immediately announce how they tied Melanie to the case. Melanie Ann Cuevas, Anthony's wife, was also arrested Oct. 18 for a criminal impersonation warrant. Antonio Cuevas, already wanted on a parole violation, was arrested Oct. 18. Police confirmed to 11 News that Cuevas is the victim's son.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

_____________________________________

UPDATE 01/03/2020: A man accused of murdering his mother, stuffing her body in a suitcase and throwing the suitcase into a dumpster appeared in court in person for the first time Friday.

Anthony Cuevas, 36, is facing new charges for vehicular eluding and first-degree criminal trespass. He had previously been charged with first-degree murder for the death of his mother, 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Garcia.

Cuevas' court appearance was rescheduled for April 3 because of a new "discovery." The judge would not specify what that discovery was.

11 News obtained the motion of the new discovery. It states the hearing was rescheduled because "this is a serious case, the discovery is voluminous, and counsel needs more time in which to get the discovery organized and fully reviewed."

About a dozen family members showed up to Cuevas' hearing Friday. They did not give a comment.

________________________________

PREVIOUS 10/23/2019: On Oct. 23, Capt. Eric Bravo confirmed with 11 News the victim's head, hands and feet were still missing. This was first reported by the Chieftain.

Capt. Bravo said they did not initially release this information because only the killer would know. As of Oct. 23, the suspect was not cooperating with police so authorities were hoping someone in the public had more information on where the rest of the remains were.

Capt. Bravo added he wanted to thank the public for their help. At the time of this update on Jan. 3, the victim's head, hands and feet were still missing.

The victim, whose remains were found in a trash bin in the area of Ivywood Lane and Vinewood Lane on Oct. 17, was identified by the Pueblo County coroner Oct. 21 as Maria Cuevas-Garcia.

Antonio Cuevas, already wanted on a parole violation, was arrested Oct. 18. Police confirmed to 11 News that Cuevas is the victim's son.

When police were first called to the crime scene, they weren't sure if a body had been dumped or if it was some type of prop for Halloween. The entire dumpster was towed from the scene.

Surveillance video later obtained by police shows a man removing a suitcase from the trunk of a car and tossing it into a dumpster. The video was taken around 6:42 a.m.; the body was discovered three hours later.

On Oct. 22, police confirmed with 11 News Reporter Kasia Kerridge that Cuevas' car, seen in the surveillance video, was found at a recycling facility in Pueblo on Oct. 18.

Cuevas' wife, Melanie Ann Cuevas, was also arrested Oct. 18 for a criminal impersonation warrant.

#BREAKING: Police say a suspicious package was found in a dumpster behind the car wash. Detectives are working to find out what’s inside. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/wQMsr0vnjm — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 17, 2019

#UPDATE: Police wrapped up the dumpster behind the car wash and towed it away. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/WKJlwZXlQi — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 17, 2019