BREAKING: I-25 closed for deadly crash between Monument and Castle Rock

I-25 was closed both directions north of Colorado Springs on Wednesday for a deadly crash.

Colorado State Patrol announced the crash at about 4:30 p.m. near the Greenland Exit, mile marker 167. Crews were closing the highway at Monument Hill and Larkspur.

"Northbound I-25 is closed at County Line Road and will be closed for an extended period," Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter. "Please use alternate routes. We will provide updates as available."

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.