I-25 north of Pueblo back open following deadly head-on crash, alcohol and drugs are possible factors

A deadly crash was under investigation along I-25 just north of Pueblo on Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 3:28 p.m. at mile marker 104. The crash involved multiple vehicles on the northbound side. One of the vehicles caught fire causing smoky conditions.

As of 3:45 p.m. the northbound side of the highway was closed. The highway was back open at about 7:30 p.m.

Early into the investigation, Colorado State Patrol believes a woman traveling southbound on I-25 crossed the median and crashed head-on into a northbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle died on scene. The woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash. The driver believed to have caused the crash was identified as Regina Tarrow of Pueblo. She was not wearing her seatbelt and was "partially ejected" from the vehicle according to Colorado State Patrol.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.