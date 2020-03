Highway 24 in Peyton northeast of Colorado Springs was closed Friday evening for a serious crash involving a semi.

The crash was reported at about 4:35 p.m. and forced the closure of the highway in both directions at Bradshaw Road. The crash involved a semi and a small vehicle. One person was thrown from a vehicle and is being taken to the hospital via helicopter.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.