Gun battle between 2 cars in Fountain under investigation, suspects at large

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Fountain blocked off a large area near Fountain Mesa Road and Comanche Village Drive for a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area at about 6:40 p.m. As of 7 p.m., Lt. Mark Cristiani with the Fountain Police Department was not aware of any injuries.

In the last update from police, investigators believe the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 400 block of Hadley Drive, and both vehicles left the area.

Witnesses are describing the suspect vehicles as a gold or silver Chrysler 300 and a red sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu. Both vehicles are believed to be occupied by two males, all of whom were wearing face coverings. Officers have located multiple shell casings in two different locations. At this point, police don't believe there is a threat to the public.

It isn't clear how many shots were fired.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

If you have any information that could help authorities, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555