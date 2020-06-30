BREAKING: Colorado's governor closes bars and nightclubs for in-person service, with exceptions for food service

Colorado's governor announced on Tuesday that bars and nightclubs will need to close "in-person" service for the time being.

If bars serve food, they will be able to open with precautions in place. The precautions include patrons must be 6-feet apart, seated with their own party and there will be "no mingling." The precautions were according to a slide provided during the governor's press briefing. Bars will also be allowed to sell take-out alcohol. Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to open back up in the next reopening phase.

The timeline on when bars are required to close was not immediately provided. This article will be updated as more information and details become available.

