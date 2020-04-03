BREAKING: Colorado governor asking everyone to wear non-medical masks when they go outside

The governor of Colorado announced on Friday he is asking all Coloradans to wear non-medical masks, like cloth masks, when they go outside of their home.

The request is for any essential activities residents have to do during the stay at home order, such as grocery shopping or picking up medical supplies.

Officials told the public they can go to the website ColoradoMaskProject.com for more information and ideas, click this link to visit the site.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

