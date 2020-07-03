BREAKING: 3 officers fired in Colorado, 1 resigned over photo at the site of Elijah McClain arrest

On Friday, the interim police chief for the Aurora Police Department announced three officers were fired tied to a photo at the site of Elijah McClain's deadly encounter with police and paramedics. Another officer had resigned the day before.

The photo can be viewed at the top of this article. You can watch the press conference at the bottom of this article.

Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said the allegations of officers taking a photo, appearing to pose in a chokehold, aren't criminal but are a "crime against humanity and decency."

Jaron Jones, in the center of the photos, resigned on Thursday. He was pictured with Erica Morales and Kyle Dietrich.

Jason Rosenblatt, one of the three Aurora police officers involved in the encounter with McClain was also fired Friday. The interim chief confirmed Rosenblatt had no part in the taking or distribution of the photos, but they were sent to him, and he replied with an inappropriate response. According to the interim chief, Rosenblatt texted back "haha" after seeing the photos.

The photos were taken sometime after McClain’s death last summer. The photographs were taken near where three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and put him in a carotid hold. McClain died several days after the encounter.

McClain’s death generated renewed attention after the death of George Floyd stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice.

