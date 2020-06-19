BREAKING: man who shot woman in face sentenced to 85.5 years in jail

On Friday, Judge Lin Billings- Vela sentenced Simon Peter Escamilla to 85.5 years in prison. Escamilla shot Jannell Kilgore, a stranger, in the face back in 2018.

Escamilla was charged on several counts, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder-After Deliberation, a Class 2 Felony.

During the sentencing, Judge Billings-Vela told the victim, "I've learned more from you about grace and faith in this courtroom than I could ever express." "You've certainly shown all of us how to live in the face of life-altering circumstances."

