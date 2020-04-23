BREAKING: Standoff on the east side of Colorado Springs

Police are asking residents in one Colorado Springs neighborhood to stay inside as they work to peacefully end a standoff.

Authorities sent out the following tweet at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday:

"Police activity in the 1800 block of Monteagle Street. Please stay out of the area! Some road closures in the area related to the police situation."

The neighborhood is southwest of Palmer Park near Constitution Avenue and N. Union Boulevard. The suspect is reportedly armed and wanted on several warrants.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.