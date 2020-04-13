Serious crash closes southbound I-25 north of Castle Rock

I-25 southbound was closed in Douglas County on Monday for a serious crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted on its website the southbound lanes were shut down at Happy Canyon Road. The left lanes were blocked northbound. The section of the highway is just north of Castle Rock.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, the call came in at about 6:52 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. Multiple people were taken to the hospital, details on how severe their injuries are were not available.

As more details become available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to notify the public of a major highway closure.