BREAKING: 1st presumptive case of COVID-19, coronavirus, in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis Tweeted the following out Thursday afternoon:

"We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado.

We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page."

According to a release sent out by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the case is tied to an out-of-state visitor in his thirties. He was visiting Summit County and is now in isolation in the Denver metro area.

“We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the past couple of months, in conjunction with local public health agencies and healthcare partners. Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives."

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.