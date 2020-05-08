Man sentenced 50 years for killing 21-year-old Colorado Springs woman

A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old Colorado Springs woman.

Left: Victim Amy Elizabeth Shrieves. Right: Suspect Joshua Thomsen

Joshua Alan Thomsen was 20 when he took the life of Amy Elizabeth Shrieves on April 4, 2019. According to arrest papers, Thomsen said he was texting with Shrieves and she said she wanted to die but couldn't do it herself. Investigators say the pair drove up to a campsite in Park County near Eleven Mile State Park and Thomsen shot her four times. Thomsen then put her body in a car and drove to a Colorado Springs Walmart when he contacted authorities himself.

Thomsen received 46 years for second-degree murder and four years for tampering with a deceased human body. The sentences will run consecutively.