Authorities call out speeders across Colorado on Monday, 1 person caught going 128 on I-25 in a 55

Some drivers across Colorado appear to be taking advantage of less traffic in a dangerous manner.

Authorities on Monday didn't shy away from calling out speeders on social media. Thornton Police are reporting someone was clocked at 128 mph in a 55 mph zone along I-25. The driver was caught near Thornton Parkway.

Further south, Colorado State Patrol busted someone going 110 in a 75 and a second person going 101 in a 75 near Pueblo.

"We continue to ask nicely. This has to STOP NOW," CSP Alamosa wrote on Twitter. "Less traffic does not give ANYONE an excuse to travel this fast. Please folks help us out by obeying the law. We are still out. We will still stop you. And we will still give you a ticket if warranted. Thanks."