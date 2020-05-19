Attorneys for Letecia Stauch file motions to push back court date, potentially allow for bond

Citing the COVID-19 outbreak, attorneys for Letecia Stauch have filed a pair of motions calling for her preliminary hearing to be pushed back, as well as possibly allowing the woman accused of killing her stepson to bond out of jail.

According to the docket, Stauch is scheduled to be in court on June 5 and again June 8 for the prelim. A motion made public Monday is calling for those dates to be postponed due to Stauch's lack of access to her defense team.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina on March 2 for the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch and was returned to Colorado three days later. Her first appearance in court on March 11 came the same week as the first death attributed to COVID-19 in the state. According to the motion, Stauch has been restricted to video visits with her attorneys since that first court appearance.

The motion alleges the El Paso County jail stopped allowing video visitation for Stauch and other inmates with her security designation in early May. The motion acknowledges that attorneys for these inmates are no longer barred from visiting them in jail, but states this is dangerous due to how highly-contagious the coronavirus is. Current in-person visits would also prevent Stauch from listening to audio or viewing videos related to her case due to the protective measures still in place for the pandemic, the motion says. Protective measures include a glass barrier between attorney and client.

The outbreak and subsequent public health orders also restricted how the defense could investigate the case, the motion goes on, including traveling to South Carolina and to Florida, where Gannon's body was eventually found.

"Counsel is not prepared to proceed to preliminary hearing because the pandemic has prevented the defense from adequately preparing for this hearing," the motion says.

A second motion filed concurrently calls for an order granting attorneys video access to Stauch -- or to otherwise grant Stauch a bond "so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home."

