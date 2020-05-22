Attempted break-in caught on camera in Woodland Park

Woodland Park Police are investigating an attempted home invasion early Friday morning. The homeowner was inside when it happened. Detectives say he scared the suspects off.

Police were called to the home on Blackfoot Trail around 2:30a.m. A family was sleeping inside when they got an alert from their home security system.

Surveillance video shows two men in their late teens or early 20's walk up to the front entrance and open the screen door. Both are wearing back packs and masks. Woodland Park Police say one appears to be carrying an AR-15.

Luckily, the door was locked. The homeowner tells 11 News he yelled out that he had a gun and the suspects ran off.

The Woodland Park Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward. If you recognize the suspects, call 719-687-9262.