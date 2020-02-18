At least 4 people burned and hospitalized following blaze in Colorado Springs

At least four people were taken to the hospital and treated for burns Tuesday night following a fire in Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in an area between E. Las Vegas Street and Fountain Boulevard along S. Royer Street just southeast of downtown. Some of the burn victims went to a nearby gas station before they were taken to a hospital.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Colorado Springs Police Department is also investigating the incident.

Details on how severe the burns are were not available.

If more information becomes available this article will be updated.