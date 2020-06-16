At least 25 vehicles broken into in a Colorado Springs neighborhood, suspects reportedly entered 1 house

Police in Colorado Springs believe a crime spree was carried out in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the city late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to police, at least 25 vehicles were broken into, two vehicles were stolen, suspects entered one person's house and a number of items were stolen. The crimes happened in an area south of Dublin Boulevard, north of Barnes, west of Marksheffel and ease of Charlotte.

"The police department would like to remind our citizens to keep their valuable items secured in their residences too include their garage door openers," police wrote online. "Thankfully as of this writing no firearms were stolen."

If you live in the neighborhood and have any surveillance footage of the suspects committing these crimes, please contact 11 News via email at News@kktv.com or by phone at 719-578-0000.

If you have any information that could help police, call 719-444-7000.

Last time this article was updated police had not announced any arrests.