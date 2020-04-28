Aspen joins several Colorado communities requiring masks

Aspen has joined a few other Colorado communities in mandating that people wear masks in public.

The Aspen City Council approved a public health order Monday that requires face coverings inside businesses open to the public as well as outdoors whenever people can't stay at least six feet apart. Earlier this month, nearby Glenwood Springs mandated that face coverings must be worn by people doing any essential activities outside their home. Wheat Ridge has also mandated masks for anyone entering a critical business.

Hair stylists and their customers will be required to wear masks when salons and barber shops reopen.