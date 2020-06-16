As Colorado's coronavirus cases remain on downward slope, bars are next to reopen

It continues to be hopeful news on the coronavirus front for Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the state has seen a downward trend in cases for 12 out of the last 14 days -- even more notable for coming at a time when many states are seeing the opposite.

"A proud testimony to the decisions that individual Coloradans are doing. wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart," Polis said in a news conference Monday.

The all-important hospitalization number has also been dropping in the same 14-day period.

With these twin successes, Polis announced Monday he's ready to give counties more control over their reopening plans in the coming weeks -- provided, of course, they maintain low virus levels and plenty of capacity in hospitals.

The "Protect Our Neighbors" phase, as Polis called it, is intended to provide Coloradans a sustainable way to live with the virus long-term.

"Meaning the way we have to live until there is a vaccine or cure. Remaining on guard, but certainly with additional degrees of normalcy that allow for the activities that make life worth living while we continue to stay a step or two ahead of this nefarious, deadly and tricky foe."

It's also a way to keep the curve flat ahead of an expected second wave of COVID-19, which the state health department's modeling projects for the fall. The second wave could coincide with the annual flu season, and if not managed properly, could put a strain on health care services.

“We can't let good news give us a false sense of security," Polis said. "There could be a second wave in the fall, which a lot of the modeling shows. ... We need to carefully navigate the path of COVID and with all the other conditions, focusing on outreach on how to minimize the flu season. ... The more that we wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, the more successful we will be and the more economic growth there will be."

Protect Our Neighbors isn't starting immediately and it won't be all counties; Polis is eyeing the first week of July for counties that meet the criteria including low virus levels, the ability to treat all patients, the ability to handle any case surges, and the ability to test and conduct contact tracing. Counties that don't meet all the criteria will remain under the current "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors" phase.

"Local governments will have flexibility under the state guidelines. If numbers in a community go down even more, they can open up even more. ... An outbreak in Sterling doesn't mean Mesa County needs to be shut down."

Also Monday, Polis further relaxed guidelines for the current Safer at Home phase. Changes include:

- Personal services can resume additional operations such as facials, lip waxing and beard shaves.

- Overnight summer camps can reopen

- Indoor events such as conferences, receptions and museums can resume

- Concerts, fairs and rodeos can resume

- Bars can reopen at up to 25 percent capacity or 50 people

These changes will go into effect Thursday. The public is invited to submit feedback on the new guidelines here.

The rules for Protect Our Neighbors will be released in the coming days.

Polis calls on all Coloradans to maintain their guard, especially as nearby states like Arizona, Utah and Texas are seeing cases increase.

"I am deeply concerned and very worried about the development in neighboring states. Arizona and Utah are showing high levels of growth for the virus. Colorado is continuing to be stable, to be on a slight downward trend, and that will continue if Coloradans continue to make the right choices individually, wear masks in public, and stay 6 feet apart from others when they can."

