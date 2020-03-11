Arson investigation underway at Temple Emanuel in Pueblo

An arson investigation is underway at the Temple Emanuel in Pueblo. However, police told us this does not appear to be targeted toward the temple.

Police told us a homeless person was able to get inside start a fire. Our crew on scene is reporting there is a lot of damage inside the building.

This is the same temple where a man was arrested for making threats against it. Click here to read more information.

We have a crew on scene and we're working to find out more information. This is a developing story