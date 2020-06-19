Arrest made in Colorado Springs murder case nearly 3 months after a body was found

On March 11, 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a missing adult female. It was reported the victim was last known to be headed to her estranged boyfriend’s apartment on March 8, 2020. CSPD patrol officers immediately started an investigation into the disappearance of the adult female. Multiple individuals were contacted, interviews completed, and locations searched. After the missing female was not located, the case was eventually assigned to the CSPD Missing Persons Unit for additional follow-up.

On March 22, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) was dispatched to the area of 2300 Gold Camp Road regarding a suspicious incident in which a human body was found off the roadway. EPSO deputies and detectives initiated an investigation and an autopsy was scheduled for March 23, 2020.

On March 23, 2020, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the body located off of Gold Camp Road. The victim was an adult female and the cause and manner of death was initially undetermined.

On March 24, 2020, detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office notified the CSPD Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit that the victim had been identified by the Coroner’s Office as then 28-year-old Elizabeth Kremer of Colorado Springs. Ms. Kremer was the identified victim of the missing person report filed on March 11, 2020.

On March 30, 2020, the CSPD Homicide/Assault Unit assumed overall investigative responsibilities into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Kremer. Detectives began working this case as a homicide and conducted multiple interviews with individuals associated with Ms. Kremer. Furthermore, detectives have prepared and executed approximately 40 search warrants to date for various cell phone, text, and social media records. The returned data was crucial to the investigation and allowed investigators to identify a suspect.

On May 21, 2020, detectives received the autopsy report of Ms. Kremer. The Coroner’s Office ruled her death as a homicide by asphyxia.

On June 15, 2020, detectives secured an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree for 30-year-old Daveon Rogers. Mr. Rogers is the estranged boyfriend of Ms. Kremer.

On June 17, 2020, the CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) took Mr. Rogers into custody on his warrant. Mr. Rogers was later booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Ms. Kremer’s death is the 21st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated seven homicides at this time last year. The CSPD would like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso County Coroner’s Office for their assistance early on in this investigation.

Updates will be released in the future as appropriate. This is still an active and on-going investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

NOTE FROM CSPD

We have received several inquiries into why this information was not released to the public sooner. While we understand the media and community would have liked to be alerted earlier, we would not have been able to ensure proper justice for the victim’s family had we done so. Detectives believed there was no immediate danger to the public and that releasing information sooner would potentially impact their ability to gain the evidence needed for the arrest warrants and ultimately take the suspect into custody. Additionally, because this incident took place in multiple jurisdictions, it was not determined the CSPD would take investigative responsibilities until the coroner positively identified the deceased body as our department’s missing person.