Arrest made in Alamosa homicide case

A missing person case tragically turned into a homicide investigation in Alamosa.

Police started looking into the disappearance of a person on June 29. On July 3, the body of the missing person was found within the property of 220 San Juan Avenue. The neighborhood is just west of Cole Park. The exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Police arrested 34-year-old Eric Gibbs for first-degree murder in the case. The victim has not been publicly identified.

"This is an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the community, however, if anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact APD at (719) 589-2548," Alamosa Police wrote in a press release.