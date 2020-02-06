Armed robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Police in Colorado Springs were searching for the person behind an armed robbery Thursday night.

The crime happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a business in the 6900 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The area is just south of Woodmen Road.

Police weren't able to share many details on the robbery, other than the suspect was reportedly armed. No one was injured and the person responsible is on the run.

No suspect description was available last time this article was updated.

If you have any information on this crime you're asked to call police at 719-444-7000.