Armed robbery suspect at large after liquor store hold-up

An armed robber who held up a liquor store and threatened an employee may still be in the Pueblo West area, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The sheriff's office hopes someone will recognize the suspect from a surveillance still taken inside the store.

According to witnesses, the suspect walked into Cheers Liquor on 316 S. McCulloch Blvd. around 9:45 Sunday night and went up to the counter waving a handgun. After threatening the clerk and taking money from the register, the suspect left the store heading southwest.

The robber has been described as a 6-foot-4 black male weighing between 170-180 pounds. He was reportedly dressed head to toe in black: black beanie, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office immediately at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.