Armed robbers hold up Circle K, fire shot inside store

Detectives are investigating whether a pair of robbers moved north after they were unable to get into a Loaf 'n Jug overnight.

Springs police say a man with a gun showed up at the Loaf 'n Jug off Pikes Peak and Circle just before 1:30 Wednesday morning, but couldn't get in because the door was locked.

Just over an hour later, two men -- one carrying two guns -- went into the Circle K at 5995 Dublin Blvd. The armed suspect demanded money from the clerk, then went behind the counter, where police say he grew "agitated" and fired a single shot. The clerk wasn't hit, and after grabbing what cash they could, the men left without further incident.

Police did not have suspect descriptions for either crime.

Because of the similarities between the robbery and robbery attempt -- both involving convenience stores, both involving armed men -- detectives are now investigating whether the crimes are connected.