Armed robber holds up Diamond Shamrock; possible link with officer-involved shooting under investigation

An armed suspect got away with cash after holding up a convenience store late Wednesday night.

Police say the robber entered the Diamond Shamrock with his gun drawn and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money. The suspect was given what he wanted and he left the store. The employee was not hurt.

No suspect description has been released, but police are now investigating whether the suspect is the same man shot and killed by an off-duty officer a few hours later. The shooting took place at a Carl's Jr. on Space Center Drive, just 1 mile from the Diamond Shamrock located in the 4800 block of Galley Road.

This story will be updated as new information is released.