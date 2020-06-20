Armed man steals tools from North Academy Home Depot

An armed man stole a cartful of tools from a Colorado Springs Home Depot Saturday morning.

The shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Surveillance video showed the suspect pulling out his gun and holding it "as if he was prepared to use it if contacted by loss prevention," police said. When no one stopped him, he reportedly tucked the gun underneath his armpit and pushed a shopping cart full of the stolen items out of the store. Alarms sounded, but no employees approached.

The suspect was last seen leaving in an older sedan. Police have not released a vehicle description or a description of the suspect. Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

The Home Depot is located just north of the Academy and Woodmen intersection.