April is Child Abuse Prevention Month: How you can help

As children and families are staying home more, the El Paso County Department of Human Services has seen an unsettling drop in child abuse reports.

Last April, there were 1,728 calls to the statewide abuse hotline. As of April 20, there had only been 472 calls.

“We’re certainly concerned that abuse is going unreported,” said Hilary Bridges, the assistant executive director for Kids Crossing, a child placement agency and counseling center.

One of the main reasons for the drop: kids aren’t seeing mandatory reporters, like teachers and child care providers, as much. People in those roles are required to report suspected abuse.

Even though calls to the child abuse hotline are down that doesn’t mean abuse is dropping.

Many families might be feeling stressed during the coronavirus pandemic as kids are home from school and parents are working from home.

“Stress is a risk factor for child abuse, especially when it comes to things like loss of income or loss of access to food,” Bridges said. “We know that those are risk factors, so in combination, there’s a lot to be concerned about right now for kids that are in unsafe situations.”

No family is immune from the challenges.

“It’s really hard. Even the most well-equipped families are likely to struggle right now.”

For families experiencing stress, Bridges has a few suggestions, like focusing on what you can do in a day, even if it’s not a lot.

“I would recommend having a structure at home as much as you can, that works really well for kids. It works well for adults,” she said. “So having a pretty nice structure that gives some predictability to the day, we know that that can decrease stress.”

Also, make sure you’re connecting with the rest of your family in your home.

“It’s pretty easy right now to get really busy at work and homeschooling and not really do a lot of one-on-one connecting and those things are stress-relieving even though it’s another thing to do. We know that that brings down stress for kids and for parents.”

If you feel like your family needs professional help, Kids Crossing is offering virtual services. You can call 719-632-4569 to set up an appointment.

“If families need individual therapy or family therapy, we have some services in town called family preservation that are geared especially towards helping with conflict in the home, helping with stress management in the home and those services are all still up and running right now,” Bridges said.

With kids out of class for the remainder of the school year, everyone needs to keep their eyes out for suspected abuse. You can report child abuse or neglect to the statewide hotline 844-CO-4-KIDS.

“I think the most important thing we can do as a community is remember that we’re being asked to physical distance. We’re not necessarily being asked to social distance, even though that’s been the wording that’s being used,” Bridges said. “So I would urge the community to reach out to your neighbors, to your friends, to your loved ones and check in and see how people are doing, connect with them and if there’s a reason to be concerned, reach out to your local DHS or the child abuse hotline and report that so that we can get the families the help that they need and keep our kiddos safe.”

For people who are hesitant to call and report, Bridges asks them to put themselves in the child’s situation.

“I think not calling when you suspect something could potentially be leaving a kid in a really dangerous situation, and we need to be a voice for those little ones right now,” she said. “If it is a misunderstanding or if it wasn’t what you thought it was, that will get fleshed out by the investigators, and I’d rather, as a community, us err and make the wrong assumption that it was abuse when it wasn’t than the other way around.”

Children’s Hospital Colorado has these recommendations for reaching out to at-risk families:



Call families who are experiencing food insecurity or a job loss and ask if there is one thing you can do for them that day.



Bring them dinner, drop off groceries or write them an encouraging note.



Ask struggling parents what they’ve done to take care of themselves recently.



When connecting, keep ears open for triggers of neglect or abuse, such as hints from other children, crying, signs of violence or unsafe households.



Across the country, experts are predicting we could see a surge in children entering the foster care system because of the coronavirus.

“The measures to combat its spread, isolating and remaining in quarantine, can lead to additional stress for parents, resulting in drug use or neglect,” Bethany Christian Services, a global nonprofit that supports children and families, stated in a news release.

Bridges said it’s hard to predict what will happen, but there is a possibility they could see more kids enter the foster care system.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more of that spike, especially once caseworkers are getting back into the homes and face to face, or kids are back into school,” she said. “I would suspect that we’ll see some of those referrals or those placement needs increase.”

If that happens, Bridges said foster families are ready to take kids in, but they could always use more.

“We’re always looking for new foster families, especially for teenagers. There’s a real shortage of foster parents that are able and equipped and feel prepared to take on a teenager.”

According to El Paso County DHS, in March, there was an average of 385 children in the foster care system. That’s up just slightly from 363 children in foster care last March.

If people are interested in becoming foster parents, you can call Kids Crossing at 719-632-4569.