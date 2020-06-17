Applications open for new Police Accountability Advisory Committee

The Colorado Springs City Council is looking for volunteers to make up a new police reform committee.

The council opened applications for the Police Accountability Advisory Committee Wednesday. Click here to apply. According to the city, applicants need to select “Police Accountability Advisory Committee” on the application to be considered.

At a special work session Tuesday night, councilmembers directed city staff to move forward with creating the application process. Once the new committee is formed, members will be tasked with bringing policy recommendations to the council, mayor and Colorado Springs Police Department.

At the city council’s June 22 work session, councilmembers are scheduled to talk about the purpose and structure of the new committee, including how many community members will be appointed. People can give their input at the city council’s meeting on June 23. The meeting will be at 10 a.m. inside Council Chambers at City Hall. People can watch online or on Facebook. They can participate by emailing questions to AllCouncil@coloradosprings.gov or commenting on the Facebook Live during the meeting.